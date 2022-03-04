Warm & dry Saturday, wind and rain return early Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although clouds are increasing this evening, we’re still ending the day with some hazy sunshine. Dry weather is also expected to continue through your Friday evening plans, which is always great news!

As we head into the weekend, a strong storm system is expected to move through the Great Lakes, but it appears we’ll see more of an impact from wind this time around, and we’ll also be on the warmer side of the system which should bring a taste of spring, especially on Saturday.

This Evening & Overnight

As mentioned above, there is nothing to worry about through your Friday evening plans, beyond making sure you’re dressed for temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Skies will keep filling in with cloud cover, but no wet weather is forecast.

Temperatures won’t be quite as chilly tonight, 20s and 30s, with the additional clouds and a southeast wind that develops. That wind should remain light, around 5 miles per hour or so.

Saturday

Saturday appears to be the nicest day of the weekend and the best opportunity to get outside for a walk or anything else.

1 PM Saturday Radar (WNEM)

Although it will likely be cloudy to start, as we warm up and southeasterly winds really start bringing the warmth into the area, we may break into some sunshine in some areas during the second half of the day. Even areas who don’t break into sun, most likely our far northern locations, dry weather is expected to win out during the daylight hours.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

High temperatures will be highly variable, with 50s to near 60 from the Tri-Cities region and southward, with stubborn 40s possible in parts of the Thumb and counties north of the Tri-Cities. Winds will be southeasterly around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 to 25 miles per hour.

Spotty Showers Saturday Evening (WNEM)

We’ll begin watching for spotty showers to develop late in the evening, but they’ll be light at first. Temperatures will have a chance to drop just slightly right after sunset, before rising again into the 40s and 50s overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday

The most consistent rain will occur while many of us are sleeping in the early morning hours of Sunday ahead of a cold front expected to pass through the area. There may even be a rumble of thunder during this time. The main line of most widespread showers should be clear of the area by 7-8 AM, with spotty showers lingering just a touch longer.

Weekend Rain & Temperatures (WNEM)

Although the rain won’t be much of an issue, less than 0.25″ outside of any downpours with thunderstorms, there will be some good wind coming along for the ride.

High Wind Watches have been issued for most of Mid-Michigan from late Saturday night through 12 PM on Sunday. Southwesterly to westerly wind gusts of 40-60 miles per hour will be possible during this time, and if we see any thunderstorms develop, some isolated stronger gusts could be possible. This will be strong enough to cause some tree damage and power outages.

Sunday Afternoon Temps (WNEM)

After the showers end, the rest of your Sunday will be dry, but don’t let the warm temperatures in the 50s on Sunday morning fool you. We’ll be falling into the 30s and 40s for the afternoon, with wind chills running cooler with our strong winds.

As always, we’ll continue to follow this through the weekend and update you as necessary, especially for the High Wind Watches that will be changed to warnings or advisories.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.