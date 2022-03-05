Dry Saturday weather, tracking the wind with tonight’s storm system

Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has the latest First Warn 5 forecast!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Dynamic weather will begin to unfold around Mid-Michigan this weekend as a storm system passes through the Great Lakes. Wet weather is expected to stay fairly short-lived, but the wind will be picking up substantially Saturday night. The focal point of the forecast this weekend is around the wind, as gusts could reach a damaging level to trees and power lines.

Weather Alerts

A High Wind Watch goes into effect tonight for the entire TV5 viewing area and stay in effect through Sunday morning. More information can be found right here.

Afternoon

Sunshine is continuing to break out around Mid-Michigan at this midday hour! With a warm front moving through, a larger temperature split is expected today. Locations south may come close to 60 degrees, while up north numbers are expected to just break 40.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

The breeze will begin to pick up this afternoon, but gusts only will reach up to 25 mph, relatively light compared to the stronger wind gusts tonight.

Tonight

Wind Gusts Tonight and Early Sunday (WNEM)

The wind picks up close to the midnight hour as the storm system lifts through the Great Lakes, and the cold front begins to come closer to the Lower Peninsula. A line of showers and thunderstorms are expected to pick up just ahead of the cold front, bringing the first burst of wind gusts. This is where our wind threat begins as gusts could reach between 50 to 60 mph. The Storm Prediction Center has a Marginal Outlook (1 out of 5) for severe weather tonight, namely for those stronger wind gusts. Any thunderstorms that form have the potential to work off of the pre-existing stronger winds, and could pull strong gusts aloft down to the surface. Periods of rain are expected after the midnight hour behind the line of showers and storms, but will taper off by sunrise on Sunday. Those stronger gusts will persist into the morning as a secondary burst near sunrise, but gusts will see improvement late Sunday afternoon and in the evening.

Severe Weather Potential Saturday Night (WNEM)

Sunday

Gusts will begin to slow by the afternoon Sunday. Expect gusts then to turn closer to 25 to 30 mph. This is as the cold front moves through and cold air comes in behind, which will also drop temperatures through the day on Sunday. Numbers will start in the 50s in the morning but be back into the 40s by the afternoon, then 30s for the evening.

Temperatures Sunday (WNEM)

