Superintendent: Essexville-Hampton schools not responsible for gun raffle fundraiser by athletic association

ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM)- A local school superintendent said the district is not responsible for an upcoming fundraiser.

A group is scheduled to hold a fundraiser including a gun raffle to benefit Essexville Hampton Public Schools athletics.

Eric Allshouse, Essexville Hampton Public Schools superintendent, reacted to the Garber Athletic Association’s plans for the fundraiser this weekend.

“With everything going on in society and the world, and especially what just happened so close to home in Oxford it hit hard,” Allshouse said.

For 20 dollars, participants are entered into a raffle drawing for a gun

“It’s going to be a drawing. From there, the winners will have the opportunity to go to Duncan’s and do their background check. If they clear their background check, then obviously they’d have the ability to receive the gun,” Allshouse said.

A concerned parent sent TV5 a photo of the raffle ticket, it lists prizes for six guns from such companies as Ruger, Glock, and Mossberg.

“I was very surprised. Obviously, the athletic association is their own entity, their own organization. We don’t approve their raffles; we don’t have any oversight,” Allshouse said.

The money raised through the gun raffle goes to benefit the district’s athletic teams.

“It doesn’t shed light. They work so hard to support our school, our students, and the goal is to not bring the negativity to them. This takes away from our student athletes and the incredible organization and community that we have,” Allshouse said.

TV5 called the president of the Garber Athletic Association, and he wouldn’t answer any questions about the raffle.

