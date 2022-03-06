Linwood business wins big prize at international contest

LINWOOD, Mich. (WNEM) -A local business is getting international recognition after winning first place at the World Championship Cheese contest.

“We’re so excited, so honored to win the award,” said Ladd Williams, the co-owner of Williams Cheese.

The Linwood business’s horseradish cheese spread won first prize.

“It’s our best-selling cheese spread that we make, so we’re thrilled to win this award,” Williams said.

Williams credits his hard-working team, and their attention to detail; a value he grew up learning in the family cheese business.

“I would sit by my grandmother and we had to hand pack each 8 oz. cup from the production run and even that, you had to put in just right, and you had to put a perfect swirl on top and if it wasn’t perfect, you had to do it again. Details like that is what lets you make a product that has the potential to win a medal like this,” Williams said.

They no longer have to hand-package each product, but decades later the Williams family is still paying attention to detail.

“At least three people have to taste it, try it, and make adjustments to every single batch, every single run,” Williams said.

They had not one, but three cheeses place in the contest. The original horseradish spread got gold, the smoked hot pepper got silver, and the spicy buffalo bleu spread got bronze.

Williams said bringing home that gold is a full circle moment.

“The horseradish is extra meaningful to us because it’s one of the first things we’ve ever made. We’ve been making it for about 50 years,” Williams said.

