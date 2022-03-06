Advertisement

Local teacher arrested, charged with 23 felony counts

A local teacher and church security member has been arrested and charged with 23 felony counts.
By Anna Muckenfuss
Published: Mar. 6, 2022 at 4:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) -A local teacher and church security member has been arrested and charged with 23 felony counts.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced 48-year-old David Dues from Burton was arrested during a GHOST investigation.

Swanson said Dues, a teacher at Mott Community College, came to a sting looking to have sex with a 15-year-old girl.

Investigators found infant and child pornography hidden in a secret folder on Dues’ phone.

“I want you to see this face and I want you to know that predators are among us. I’ve said it before, they look, and they lurk all around us,” Swanson said.

Because of the nature of the investigation, the Genesee County Sheriff’s office believes that there could be more victims.

If you believe you are a victim, call 911 or 810-257-3422.

