Rain, wind, falling temps, and snow tonight thru Monday

After a warm start to the weekend, we track the chance for rain, stronger winds, and even snow over the next 48 hours.

Weather Alerts

Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are in effect for Mid-Michigan Sunday morning into the afternoon.

Tonight (Saturday)

We can expect clouds to increase going into the later evening and overnight. Temperatures will stay mild going into the overnight hours with 40s north and some low 50s south.

Our best rain chances arrive past midnight into the early morning hours of Sunday. A few heavy downpours along with a few rumbles of thunder will be on the table.

Winds associated with these showers and potential storms will be strong mainly from the SW around 20-30 mph. Gusts reaching 40-50+ mph.

Sunday & Monday

By sunrise, most of the rain will have moved east. Still watch for a few more showers for the rest of the morning. Overall rain totals will stay lighter around .25″. Some local higher amounts possible within any downpours that develop.

Winds will peak throughout the morning hours into the early afternoon around 20-30 mph. Gusts especially within the high wind warning will have the chance to reach and exceed 60+ mph.

Some damage to outdoor property, down tree limbs along with power outages will all be on the table. Probably best to make sure any electronic devices are charged along with securing any loose object you may have outdoors. Driving any high profile vehicles could be tricky too.

Falling temperatures will be the theme going into the afternoon, and evening Sunday from the 50s to the 40s and eventually 30s.

More clouds move in by Sunday night. Lows drop to near 30. This will also be ahead of yet another system looking to bring back wintry weather for Monday.

Monday morning into the afternoon will be another chance for some light snow and minor accumulations.

With ground temperatures a touch warmer from the weekend warm up, any accumulations will be most likely on grassy and elevated surfaces. Main roads should remain mostly wet unless snowfall rates can exceed melting rates.

An early look has totals ranging from 1-4″. We will continue to update this forecast past the wind event over the weekend.

