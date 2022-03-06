Windy Sunday with falling temperatures, snow moves in tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a windy night with a quick blip of rain, the wind continues into this Sunday morning. Stronger wind gusts will see one last burst before slowing down this evening and tonight. After midnight, snow moves into the area, though accumulations stay on the lighter side.

Weather Alerts

A High Wind Warning and Wind Advisory continue this morning, expiring this Sunday afternoon. More information on your area can be found right here.

Today

Wind gusts slowed down briefly before sunrise this morning, but have started picking back up as the cold front with our system begins to move through the area. Some of those gusts have the potential to reach between 50 and 60 mph, which can still lead to downed trees and power lines, possibly leading to power outages. Our wind direction is out of the southwest. That wind will see improvement this afternoon as wind speeds eventually fall down to the 30 mph range, then the 20s this evening. All-in-all, the strongest wind today is what we’re currently seeing this morning.

Wind Gusts Slowing Sunday (WNEM)

High temperatures today also occur this morning with that cold front moving through. Saginaw, Flint, Mount Pleasant, and locations in the Thumb are still in the 50s, but numbers fall through the 40s this afternoon and eventually into the upper 30s by dinnertime.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Tonight

The dry weather beginning tonight won’t last all night as another system moves into the area behind this weekend’s windy system. That will bring widespread snow starting after midnight tonight, close to the 3:00 to 4:00 AM hour, which will persist through the morning and afternoon Monday. More on that below!

Lows tonight settle to around 30 degrees with a light wind out of the northwest between 5 to 10 mph.

Monday

The snow will persist around the area during the morning drive and into the afternoon, but by dinnertime and the evening commute any snowfall will have come to an end. Although the snowfall will stay pretty steady through the day, there is the potential for some heavier bursts of snow where we see the greatest forcing in the atmosphere. Those heavier bursts will sporadically reduce visibilities if you’re travelling on the roads.

Snow Monday (WNEM)

Accumulations stay on the lighter-side with this system and will be greater as you travel north. We’re expecting totals between 2″ and 4″ north of our southern row of counties and into the Thumb. There is a small chance for isolated totals up to 5″ in our northern tier of counties where banding and the aforementioned heavier bursts are possible. Snow accumulations will mostly just stick to grassy, untreated, or elevated surfaces. Treated roadways will mostly just stay wet.

Snowfall Potential Monday (WNEM)

The reasoning for snow mainly just sticking to the grass is due to this past weekend’s warm up in the 50s which has elevated ground and pavement temperatures, and temperatures on Monday will continue to hover at-or-above freezing. Below are you high temperatures for Monday. The wind will sustain out of the northwest between 10 to 20 mph.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

