AG: 269 Michigan communities receiving payment from opioid settlement

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The state of Michigan is getting more than $700 million as part of the historic $26 billion opioid settlement with the nation’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors and an opioid manufacturer.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel toured the state Monday and made a stop in mid-Michigan.

“More than 2,000 Michiganders died as a result of opioid overdose in 2020 alone,” Nessel said.

That is why Nessel has made it a priority to go after opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Nessel announced Michigan will receive $776 million as part of a national $26 billion opioid agreement with the nation’s three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson, and Amerisourcebergen with manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

“We expect at least 269 Michigan communities to receive direct payments from the subdivisions portion of this settlement,” Nessel said.

Nessel said Genesee County is slated to receive about $16 million. Her announcement took place in an area hit hard by opioids.

“One mile from this location, over the last 365 days, 105 people have overdosed that were resuscitated with Narcan. But 27 people died,” Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

Given the impact the opioid crisis has had in this area, Pastor Jay Gantz is glad state, county, and local leaders decided to hold the event in Flint.

“We’ve watched what’s happened to the people around here and especially when we talk about death, you know, these types of things, and I was absolutely thrilled that you were going to come right here on the east side of Flint,” Gantz said.

Nessel said the settlement funds must be used for opioid remediation. Nessel said there is no amount of money that can replace the loss of life or the struggle of trying to break addiction. But she believes it’s a step in the right direction.

“I know these dollars will go a long way towards righting the many wrongs caused by this very painful epidemic,” Nessel said.

