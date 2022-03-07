Auto insurance checks to hit mailboxes starting this week

Mich. (WNEM)- The governor’s office announced that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association will complete the transfer of a $3 billion surplus to Michigan’s auto insurers this week.

Once complete, the transfer will trigger a 60-day deadline for companies to send out $400 refunds per vehicle to eligible Michiganders no later than May 9.

“These $400 refunds are game-changers for so many Michigan families,” said Governor Whitmer. “I called for these refunds because I am committed to lowering costs for Michiganders and putting money back in people’s pockets. They are possible because we worked across the aisle to pass bipartisan auto insurance reform, and we will keep working together to grow our economy and build a state where families can thrive.”

Auto insurers must issue refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021.

“After Governor Whitmer called on the MCCA to issue these refunds and the MCCA announced its plan, DIFS issued guidance to auto insurers to ensure that these refunds are sent out as quickly as possible, and in no case later than May 9, 2022,” said Director Anita Fox. “Our goal is to make sure that Michiganders understand the eligibility requirements and to help ensure that this money makes it into consumers’ pockets as quickly and securely as possible. DIFS stands ready to answer questions or help resolve any concerns that Michiganders may have regarding their refunds.”

Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437).

