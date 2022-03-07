Crews respond to water main break in Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - The city of Owosso reported a water main break Monday morning.

It was discovered at 7:30 a.m. and affected Killborn Avenue, the 800 and 900 blocks of Division, and the 1900 and 2000 blocks of Owosso Avenue.

Residents may experience a loss of water pressure, the city said. After repairs are made and valves are reopened, residents may notice reddish, brown, or cloudy-colored water as well as air hissing from faucets.

Residents should run water from their faucets until all air and discolorations are gone.

