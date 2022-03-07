Genesee Co. prosecutor reviewing crash that killed Flint police officer

Advertisement

Captain Collin Birnie courtesy of City of Flint Police Department Facebook
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Genesee County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing the investigation of a crash that killed a Flint police officer.

Prosecutor David Leyton confirmed the crash that killed Capt. Collin Birnie is being reviewed by his office and has asked the Mt. Morris Township Police Department to gather more details on the case.

No word yet on any charges that may be issued against the other driver in the crash.

Birnie was involved in a head-on crash on Feb. 4 on Elms Road between Mt. Morris Road and Frances Road in Flushing Township. Birnie served with the Flint Police Department for 26 years.

Officers from across the state filled Saginaw Street in downtown Flint on the day of Birnie’s funeral to show their support and pay their respects.

Police Chief Terrence Green said Birnie was eligible to retire this past August but did not because he said he had more work to do and projects he wanted to finish to better the Flint Police Department.

