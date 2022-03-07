McLaren returns to pre-pandemic visitor policy

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) -Effective immediately, McLaren Bay Region and McLaren Bay Special Care facilities will return to the pre-pandemic visitor policies due to a decline in COVID-19 cases.

“This is a huge milestone for us, marking the first time we have reverted our visitor policy back to our normal pre-pandemic guidelines since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic almost two years ago,” said Norman Chapin, MD, Chief Medical Officer at McLaren Bay Region. “We are excited to make this change for our patients. We understand the important role family and friends play in the healing process, and we are grateful for the declining COVID-19 numbers in our community which have made this change possible.”

Regular visiting hours are 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Children are permitted with proper adult supervision except in a noted area.

The following guidelines are applied to all visitors:

Prior approval by the patient’s nurse must be received before bringing in any type of food, beverage or medication.

No smoking regulations must be observed.

Visitors are requested to maintain the common courtesy of no more than two visitors per patient at one time. Special circumstances will be considered.

When a physician or other member of the hospital staff arrives, visitors may be requested to leave the patient’s room, which allows the patient to have privacy and efficiency of care. However, visitors may stay in the room if requested by patient and provider.

Clergy may visit at any time the patient wishes.

Visitors will be requested to observe hospital quiet time from 2:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

All visitors will be screened for COVID-19 and must wear a mask at all times, including in a patient’s room. Visitors who do not follow this policy may be asked to leave.

