Mid-Michigan residents’ express frustration with rising gas prices

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Gas prices are skyrocketing across the country reaching highs the nation has not seen in more than a decade.

According to AAA, the national and Michigan average for a gallon of unleaded is now over $4 and experts say it could continue to rise.

“Pretty nuts. It’s getting to the point where you about got to spend your whole paycheck just to get to work,” said Seth Pace.

Pace paid $4.25 a gallon of regular unleaded gas, the going price for fuel here at Speedway in Flint Township. Other customers like Alex Latchaw say they feel a lot lighter in the wallet.

“Every day I’m going back and forth from just right here over to Grand Blanc two times a day and it’s outrageous,” Latchaw said.

Ken Hobson shakes his head as the cost of gas moves in the wrong direction.

“I’m just totally disgusted with what’s going on with the whole leadership of our country because they’re to blame,” Hobson said.

Drivers in Genesee County are not the only ones feeling the pain at the pump. TV5 also spoke with motorists in Saginaw County.

“I just put $175 worth of gas in two of my vehicles in three days. So, driving is going to get cut down considerably,” a resident said.

“I can only pray to god that things get normal, and that Biden gets out of office,” another resident said.

Getting back to Pace, he believes many of us will have to change our spending habits.

“People have to start budgeting more you know. We have to start trying to focus on like pretty much just what we got to sacrifice to get gas,” Pace said.

