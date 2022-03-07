Advertisement

Saginaw K9 Officer Deebo to retire

K9 Officer Deebo
K9 Officer Deebo(Saginaw Police Department)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 7, 2022
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw K9 Officer Deebo will be retiring from the Saginaw Police Department later this week.

On March 10, the police department will host a ceremony to promote Officer Rob Adams to the rank of Sergeant and retire Deebo.

Deebo served the Saginaw community for more than five years. During that time, he was stabbed in the head following a hostage situation in Saginaw on Feb. 9, 2020. Deebo was rushed to a local veterinary hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Prosecutors found the two officers who shot the suspect that stabbed Deebo were justified in their use of deadly force.  Deebo was cleared to return to work about a month later.

