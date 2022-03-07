Snow ends, with chilly temperatures tonight, warmer Tuesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a Pure Michigan stretch of weather over the last 36 hours, with many areas touching 50s and 60s early Sunday, before our next round of snowfall came in late Sunday and Monday.

That snow has largely come to an end, with just a few flurries and light snow showers hanging on, and as we work through the next couple of days we should stay largely dry. Temperatures will have a chance to get a bit warmer too, which may melt much of the snow we picked up on Monday.

This Evening & Overnight

Temperatures near and above freezing have helped a lot of areas out today, keeping roads primarily wet. As always, drive to conditions in your town through the evening. Another thing helping our roads out is some late day sunshine, with a stronger March sun angle also helping out a bit.

Overnight lows for Tuesday AM (WNEM)

Although we’re in the upper 20s to middle 30s early this evening, we will fall into the teens and low 20s late tonight, so any leftover moisture on area roads will have a chance to create some icy areas into Tuesday morning. This comes under a variably cloudy sky, with clouds hanging on here and there, with some clearing patches also mixed in between.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Skies should feature some sunshine on Tuesday between any leftover clouds, and with a southwesterly wind developing, we should have a chance to warm up a bit more on Tuesday. Highs should rebound into the middle 30s to near 40.

High Temperatures Tuesday (WNEM)

Those southwesterly winds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts between 15 to 20 miles per hour.

Dry weather continues Tuesday night and through the day on Wednesday. Like Tuesday, Wednesday should have some sunshine in our skies between any passing clouds. Highs on Wednesday should be a touch warmer than Tuesday in the middle 30s to low 40s.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

