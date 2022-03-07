Snowy Monday with wet travel, midweek dry weather

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snowy weather kicks off on this Monday morning as a storm system passes by to the south of the Great Lakes. Roadways impacts are expected to be low-end this morning, though there will still be slick spots on any untreated or elevated surfaces. Dry weather moves in for Monday night, then holds through the midweek period.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until this afternoon for all TV5 counties. More information on your area can be found right here.

Today

Out the door this morning snowfall is picking up in widespread fashion. That snow got off to a pretty quick start this morning between 3 and 4 AM. Snowfall will continue through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, but come to a fairly sharp end around 4 PM this afternoon. One thing to note for this morning, we’re seeing hints of a dry slot near the storm system which is still to our southwest. That dry slot could bring a quick lull in snowfall near sunrise on this Monday, but any lull should only last about one to two hours.

Monday Snow (WNEM)

Accumulations today will mostly be on grassy, elevated, and untreated surfaces, but where we have treated roadways conditions should stay more wet, with possibly a little slush. Snow will fall into the 2″-5″ range when all is said and done late this afternoon, but folks farther south in the area should expect to stay on the lower end of that range. In our northern tier of counties, there could be some isolated 6″ totals where snow falls most consistently and at an increased rate.

Snowfall Potential Monday (WNEM)

Temperatures will not move around much today as we start off near 32 degrees and only elevate to around 34 by this afternoon. The wind will pick up out of the north northwest between 10 and 20 mph.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Dry weather transpires tonight but the clouds still hang on. Clouds will start to break up, though, close to sunrise Tuesday. Lows tonight will settle down to around 20 degrees, although our northern locations will fall into the upper teens. Isolated spots of refreezing are possible on area roadways Tuesday morning.

Lows Monday Night (WNEM)

Tuesday

Any clouds from overnight begin to break up in the morning giving way to partly to mostly sunny skies! Highs will rebound back to the upper 30s, even close to 40 for some, by the afternoon. This is thanks to more of the sun but also the wind turning southwesterly between 5 and 15 mph.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Partly to mostly sunny skies exist again for Wednesday with a high of 41, then turning variably cloudy Thursday with a high of 40.

