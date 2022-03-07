Wind relaxes tonight, snow returns for the Monday AM commute

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wind and warmer temperatures were the big stories around Mid-Michigan this weekend, but things will be changing quickly as we start a brand new workweek.

In typical Pure Michigan March fashion, we transition to talking about snow. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for the entire TV5 viewing area, starting overnight and lasting through 3-4 PM Monday afternoon, depending on your county. Slick roads will be possible through the day and even after road crews catch up, falling temperatures will allow for icy conditions into Tuesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Through midnight, and even a few hours afterward, dry weather is expected. If you have any errands to run, you should be in great shape to get those done. Temperatures are mostly in the 30s as we hit 7 PM, those temperatures will bottom out near the 20s and low 30s tonight and remain pretty steady into the morning commutes.

Our wind will die down as well, with light & variable winds expected overnight.

Monday

Monday AM Commute Snow (WNEM)

We expect snow to start spreading into the region again closer to the early morning commutes (3-5 AM) and will continue the rest of the morning before ending west to east into the afternoon. The heaviest snow is expected during the morning hours, before lightening up into the afternoon. Snow should taper off quickly after 3 PM, ending completely by around dinnertime.

School delays or closings seem possible with the slick travel conditions, so be sure to double check in the morning. We’ll have those on-air and online as always.

Snowfall Amounts Monday (WNEM)

The entire viewing area appears to be in the same boat, with a general 2-5″ of snow expected under a wide swath of snow. If we get some good snow bands that develop, we could see a few totals go just a bit higher than that. But at this point, that seems to be more of an isolated case. Our southern row of counties (Genesee, Lapeer, and Shiwassee) may come in just a bit lighter.

Highs will be in the lower to middle 30s on Monday, so this should help us out at least a bit on the roads in areas that are able to reach and stay above freezing. Winds will be out of the north northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

Overnight lows settle in the teens and 20s Monday night, so we will need to watch out for icy areas on Tuesday morning’s commute and bus stops.

