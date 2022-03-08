Advertisement

Canadian currency toll rates at Blue Water Bridge to remain the same

The Blue Water Bridge on a cloudy day.
The Blue Water Bridge on a cloudy day.(Michigan Department of Transportation)
By Sara Byks
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PORT HURON, Mich. (WNEM) - Toll rates at Port Huron’s Blue Water Bridge into Canada will stay the same following the latest currency parity review.

Based on the current average daily exchange rate, the roll rates below will be in effect through Sept. 30.

  • Passenger vehicle rates will remain $3.75 (CAD) per trip.
  • Extra axles will remain $3.75 (CAD) per trip.
  • Trucks and buses will remain $4 (CAD) per trip.

In 2016, MDOT announced the currency parity policy. The Canadian rate for eastbound traffic is reviewed and adjusted on April 1 and Oct. 1 of each year, rounded to the nearest $0.25 and calculated based on the prior six-month average daily exchange rates between the U.S. and Canadian currencies.

Travel restrictions to Canada have recently been updated by Canada Border Services Agency. Please review border security criteria ahead of traveling to reduce frustration.

