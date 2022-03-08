Advertisement

Coca-Cola announces it will suspend business in Russia

Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.
Coca-Cola has announced it will suspend business in Russia.(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0)
By Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Coca-Cola has announced it is suspending its business in Russia.

The beverage company made the announcement after it faced social media pressure to stop doing business with the country after its invasion of Ukraine.

“Our hearts are with the people who are enduring unconscionable effects from these tragic events in Ukraine,” the company said in a news release.

The announcement comes on the same day McDonald’s announced it would temporarily close more than 800 locations in Russia.

Coca-Cola said it is monitoring the situation and will assess its stance on Russia if there are any future developments, stating the company’s overriding hope is for peace in the region.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Two endangered Amur Leopards were born at a zoo in Illinois.
Two endangered Amur leopard cubs born at Illinois zoo
The charges against Elena Branson were announced after the unsealing of a criminal complaint in...
Feds say NY Russian Center founder charged as foreign agent
In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
U.S. airmen file lawsuit fighting Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate
FILE - Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team,...
MLB, union meet ahead of deadline to salvage 162-game season
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Jury set in trial of 4 charged in Michigan governor plot