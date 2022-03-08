Delivery drivers being selective on orders with gas prices rising

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas in the United States is at roughly $4.17, but Michigan gas prices now sit higher than the national average.

High gas prices are hurting everyone’s wallet but especially those who drive to make a living or earn some extra cash.

Cameron Swick is a delivery driver for Doordash, Instacart, and Uber Eats.

“I woke up this morning and I drove to the gas station on the corner and I kind of wanted to cry,” Swick said.

He spends about $200 a week on gas. A number that is sure to climb as prices rise at the pump.

Swick said on most Doordash orders he gets paid $2. The rest of his compensation comes by way of customer tips.

“Hopefully people that are ordering will see this and also realize that and you know maybe tip a little more,” Swick said.

Swick also said it is better to tip well if you want your order delivered in a timely manner. At $2 an order, which is less than half the price of a gallon of gas, he said most experienced drivers won’t even entertain the order without a tip.

“Just put a few bucks on there. Otherwise, your food is going to sit and it’s going to be cold and then you’re going to be mad because your food is cold,” Swick said.

For now, Swick plans to eat the price of gas even though the cost is taking a bigger bite out of his profit. He knows there are a lot of food delivery drivers who are trying to manage spending more money for fuel. While at the same time, paying to keep their vehicle on the road.

“Keep it up. Stay busy. You know it’s hard, but we’ll get through it,” Swick said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.