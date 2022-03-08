Quiet weather continues Wednesday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After snow on Monday, Tuesday provided a nice follow up with sunshine returning to the area with temperatures running a bit warmer in the middle to upper 30s.

As we head into the halfway point in the workweek, it looks like our quiet stretch of weather will continue, even with a cold front passing through the area on Wednesday. And temperature wise, it doesn’t appear that cold front will affect our high temperatures too much Wednesday.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy through the rest of the evening and the early parts of the overnight. Toward daybreak tomorrow, clouds will start to fill back in ahead of a cold front that passes through the area on Wednesday.

With a southwesterly wind flow around 5 to 10 miles per hour overnight, temperatures won’t fall too much even with clear skies through the first half of the night. Expect overnight lows to settle in the middle 20s for most, with wind chills running a few degrees cooler.

Wednesday

Most, if not all areas, should stay dry with the passage of the cold front on Wednesday as there’s just not a ton of moisture to work with. It does appear there will be enough for some extra cloud cover, with a period of mostly cloudy skies expected during the first half of the day.

If there is any precipitation at all, some of our far northern areas toward Houghton Lake may have a chance at a few flurries, but that’s about it.

Those clouds are expected to decrease in coverage for the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine during the second half of the day. Highs should reach into the upper 30s and low 40s for most, with a westerly wind around 5 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts near 20 miles per hour.

