Quieter weather midweek and slightly milder

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a snowy start to the workweek quieter weather moves into Mid-Michigan. Although there are a few flurries this Tuesday morning, dry weather is expected during the day and through the midweek period. Friday sees the next chance of snow for the area. Temperatures are in for a little bit of a boost today and Wednesday, but the end of the week is trending cooler.

Today

Out the door temperatures are running cooler up north as skies clear, but temperatures will be above freezing today. There have been a few flurries near Birch Run and Ithaca, but otherwise we’re dry. Skies have also been clearing in our northern tier of counties. By this afternoon, the aforementioned temperatures will max-out in the upper 30s, with middle 30s for a few locations north. This will help to melt any leftover snow and ice on any side roads from Monday’s snow. The wind today also stays on the lighter side, only between 5 and 15 mph.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Sky conditions will alternate between clouds and sun today. A deck of low clouds is expected to move through midday, but expect to see more sun than clouds, and for much of the day!

Tonight

Skies start off mostly clear tonight but clouds will be on the increase with a cold front driving in from the west. The increase of clouds will keep temperatures from falling too far as lows only settle to the middle 20s.

Lows Tuesday Night (WNEM)

Wednesday

There will not be a lot of moisture for Wednesday’s cold front to work off of, so no snow or rain is expected. That front will mainly just bring clouds to the area, but only for a period of time. By the afternoon, more sun should break back out.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

End of Week Snow Potential

We’re watching for another system on Friday that has the potential to bring snow showers. Friday has been continually trending cooler, so initially when it looked like rain was also going to be a possibility, we’re now looking at an all-snow event. It’s too early to put any numbers on snowfall, especially with some of the shifting still being observed, but it is looking like it should just be a smaller event with light accumulations. Look for updates the next couple of days!

Temperature Trend (WNEM)

