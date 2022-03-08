Residents take action to repair potholes in Flint Twp. neighborhood

FLINT TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- A smooth solution is in the works for a community filled with pothole problems.

“Well, I’m glad. This was a good idea because we needed it,” said Barbara Thompson, Flint Township resident.

Thompson is talking about a paving improvement project scheduled to take place this summer at the Flagstone Pointe Subdivision in Flint Township. She said driving on those streets can be rough.

“Got to go around certain stuff. You don’t want to hit the little potholes. We do have a lot of those too, potholes,” Thompson said.

This all started last summer when fellow resident Joanne Pratt initiated a petition for a special assessment after taking a spill riding her bike in the neighborhood.

“I fell in a part of the road that was uneven and broke a rib,” Pratt said.

Pratt went to the Flint Township office wanting to know how to get new roads for the subdivision. She was told to collect signatures.

“I went to all 204 lots and ended up getting 60 percent of the signatures for residents who showed an interest in having our roads replaced. And then after that was done, then I had to go back again after I submitted those to the township offices, and get votes,” Pratt said.

After receiving an assessment from the township’s civil engineer. Pratt said she went back to each lot numerous times in an effort to secure enough votes. Pratt got 53 percent of the lot owners to sign on.

“Thank you. Because without their support this wouldn’t be happening. Even with my effort, I really needed their support to make this happen,” Pratt said.

Each of the lot owners will be assessed a special fee to be paid to cover the cost of the subdivision’s share of the roadwork. The amount of the fee is still being worked out, but Thompson said it’s a small price to pay for a big improvement.

“It’s worth it. Yes. And plus, you know, it will make it look better out here also with the roads done to me,” Thompson said.

