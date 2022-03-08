Advertisement

Two men found dead inside Flint home after shooting

By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 8, 2022 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are investigating a double homicide in the city of Flint.

Officers were sent to the 2200 block of W. Carpenter Road for a shooting on Tuesday, March 8 at 12:47 a.m. When police arrived on the scene, they found two men unresponsive inside a residence.

The victims, a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old man, were pronounced dead at the scene due to apparent gunshot injuries, according to police. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

While the investigation is ongoing, anyone with more information on this crime is asked to call Det. Sgt. Donny Scott at 810-237-6905. To stay anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

