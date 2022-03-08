Whitmer highlights auto refund checks

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services in Detroit on Tuesday to highlight the $400 auto refund checks.

The checks are expected to start hitting mailboxes this week.

Auto insurers must issue refunds to eligible Michigan policyholders of $400 per vehicle, or $80 per historic vehicle, for each vehicle that was insured under a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements for operating a vehicle on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2021.

Eligible consumers who do not receive their refunds by the deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their insurer, they can contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437).

