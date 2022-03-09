10 Genesee Co. communities making Medstar only EMS service

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- Ten Genesee County communities have signed on to an exclusive agreement with an emergency medical service provider.

Under the agreement, only Medstar will be able to provide EMS services in these specific areas.

“We do have a sizable senior population in Mundy Township. And I know that weighed heavily on a number of our board members,” said Mundy Township Manager Chad Young.

Mundy Township is one of numerous Genesee County locations that have exclusivity agreements with Medstar set to begin in 60 days.

“Medstar, the way that the agreement is structured, is guaranteeing to us that they’ll respond within that nine-minute timeframe 90 percent of the time or greater,” Young said.

Medstar CEO Kolby Miller said the ambulance service will use a dynamic deployment model. A method that will promote safety, system design, and ems system effectiveness.

“When you staff on a demand model, you place your vehicles where the highest probability of a call is going to be for a safe response. And during the peak times we staff for peak volume. And then during the lower periods of volume request, you staff to cover the geography so that you can continue those safe responses,” Miller said.

Miller knows there are some people in Genesee County who have raised concerns over potential lawsuits, liability issues, or longer response time in the case that an ambulance from another company might be closer to the 911 call.

“I think that when you design vehicles so that you’re preventing 35 and 40- and 50-minute response times that some of the periphery in the county is seeing, and managing all of the response times, you ultimately improve the response time for the system. Rather than just focusing on a 45 second or 50 second difference between one or two of the individual calls and using that as some sort of scare tactic,” Miller said.

Young said Mundy Township can opt out of the agreement anytime with 30 days’ notice. But he hopes that is not necessary.

“We’re gonna try. We’re gonna take a shot at it and see if it does provide a discernible improvement to that quality of service to our residents and community,” Young said.

