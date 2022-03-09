Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns after 2-year hiatus

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Bay City St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning after a two-year hiatus.

The parade will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 20 at the corner of Park and Center Avenue and ends at Center Avenue and Water Street.

Area businesses, traditional floats, pipe bands and marching bands will be featured in this year’s parade. The public is invited to donate non-perishable food to the Safe Harbor Kitchen before the parade.

Visitors are asked to use the blue trash barrels to dispose of their trash to help keep the streets clean.

