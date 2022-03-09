Cooling down Thursday, a chance of snow early Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Periods of clouds and sun have been the story on Wednesday, with temperatures getting a chance to climb into the upper 30s to middle 40s. For early March, we’ll take it!

Quiet weather from the last few days should continue for at least one more day on Thursday, before our next round of winter weather gets set to move in on Friday. Although dry weather should continue tomorrow, we will cool down a bit.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies are variable this evening, with sun in spots and clouds in others. Despite any clouds that may be overhead, none of them are producing any precipitation. Temperatures are starting to cool down a bit as a cold front crosses the area and will fall into the 20s a few hours after sunset, which is around 6:35 PM.

Evening Planner Thursday (WNEM)

Skies will remain variable overnight, with some clearing expected before clouds start filling back in toward the morning drive. Overnight lows will settle in the teens and low 20s as the cold air moves into the area.

West northwest winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour overnight.

Thursday

Skies should be mostly cloudy for most of the day Thursday, although an occasional break of sun early in the day doesn’t look completely impossible. Despite the clouds, precipitation is not expected on Thursday and should largely hold off until late Thursday night.

Highs Thursday (WNEM)

Highs on Thursday will fall back to the middle 30s for most behind the cold front from Wednesday. Areas north of the Tri-Cities may be stuck in the 20s on Thursday.

Snow will become possible after midnight into Friday morning’s commute. Lows will settle in the teens and low 20s Thursday night.

Friday

Snow Friday AM (WNEM)

When it comes to our snow Friday, this looks primarily like a morning event, drying out in the afternoon and early evening, with potentially a few more snow showers late Friday evening into Saturday. We’ll look to sort out the timing specifics as we work through the next couple of days.

The amount of snow has trended downward quite a bit over the last few days. What looked like another advisory-type snow late in the weekend and Monday has continued to project lower numbers the last two days. Right now, most areas appear to pick up 1″ or less, although an inch or two can’t be ruled out in the hardest hit areas. Either way, not a huge snowfall at this time.

Highs on Friday should be in the lower to middle 30s.

