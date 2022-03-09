Dead horses still not buried after owner’s body found in January

GAINES TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- The investigation continues into the deaths of a Genesee County woman and more than a dozen animals on her property.

Now, neighbors in the Gaines Township community are asking questions demanding to know what happened.

12 dead horses and a dead dog were found on a Gaines Township property in January.

Their owner, 64-year-old Gilda Mizell, was found dead in her vehicle in the driveway.

Last week, state police told TV5 Mizell died of natural causes and the horses died of starvation. At this point, it is unclear how long Mizell was dead before her body was found.

They also told TV5 last week that the horses had been buried, but a neighbor, who didn’t want to go on camera, went to the property to show TV5 that the horses have not yet been buried and are instead in a pile behind the house.

Sherry Lange lives nearby.

“It’s a very painful thing to have to witness,” Lange said. “Who is responsible for burying these horses?”

Lange said she races horses for a living and believes the disturbing sight is evidence of a problem that preceded the death of Mizell. State police said they had not been called to this barn before nor had they received reports of abuse or mistreatment.

As for the carcasses, state police said Mizell didn’t have any next of kin. That is who would traditionally be in charge of burying the carcasses.

“These horses deserve dignity,” Lange said. “They need to be buried with dignity. They don’t need to be set out here rotting and carried away by vermin. They deserve more than that.”

State police said the investigation is ongoing.

