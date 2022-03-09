Deadly mobile home fire in Edenville Twp. under investigation

EDENVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - One man was found dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home in Edenville Township.

On Tuesday, March 8 at 10:41 p.m., crews responded to a structure fire on North Eleven Mile Road in Edenville Township. When first responders arrived, they found a mobile home engulfed in fire.

The body of a man, believed to be 72-years-old, was found inside the residence after the flames were extinguished, according to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy has been scheduled to confirm the identity of the victim and determine the cause of death. The Michigan State Police Fire Marshall was contacted to determine the cause of the fire. Damage estimates are unknown at this time, but the structure is a total loss.

The Edenville Township Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Coleman Fire Department, Coleman Police Department, Mid-Michigan EMS and the Midland County Sheriff’s Office.

