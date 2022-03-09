Former chief of Saginaw Township Police dies

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) -The Saginaw Township Police Department announced former Chief Kenneth Ott passed away on March 7.

Ott was 81-years-old and served from 1971 to 1996.

Prior to becoming chief of police, Ott worked for the city of Saginaw Police Department for 10 years before going back to school where he got a master’s degree in criminal justice from Michigan State University.

Ott leaves behind a wife of 60 years, a son, and grandchildren.

The Saginaw Township Police Department is asking residents to keep the family in prayers.

