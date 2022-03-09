Michigan Legislature to vote on suspending state gas tax

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - State lawmakers are proposing to suspend the state tax on gas and diesel to help ease the cost of rising prices.

GOP leaders announced the plan which establishes a six-month suspension on fuel tax starting April 1. The current fuel tax is 27.2 cents for every gallon in Michigan. Drivers will save more when sales tax is calculated on a lesser total cost.

“National average gas prices just reached a record high and there’s no sign that they’re going to be coming down any time soon,” State Rep. Steve Johnson said. “These cost increases are having a tremendous and terrible impact on hard-working people and their families, as well as seniors living on fixed incomes who can’t sustain these types of increases. I’ve heard from many people who are simply saying they can’t afford this. They’re hurting when they go to the gas pump. They’re paying more when they go to the grocery store or the pharmacy. They’re looking to their leaders and those who represent them to provide them with a better way forward and let them keep more of what they earn. This plan is a considerable commitment to people who are struggling.”

The Legislature will address the lost revenue during the budget process, including the possible use of surplus funds, the Michigan House of Representatives states. Drivers could save $750 million during the six-month period.

The House will vote on the bill on Wednesday. The Senate will then vote on the bill next week.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.