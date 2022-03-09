Michigan Public Accountants: Parents who took advantage of Child Tax Credit may see smaller refunds

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Expectations for a tax refund are high for many when filing taxes especially this year with prices on almost everything continuing to rise, but this year many Americans’ planning on paying for their family trips with their tax refund may be noticing smaller returns.

With the tax deadline just a few weeks away, the President and CEO of the Michigan Certified Public Accountants about what could be causing tax returns to come back lower than anticipated.

Bob Doyle said the biggest reason why so many people may be seeing a smaller tax refund than usual this year is the child tax credit.

“The child tax credit. For parents who took advantage of that, you may recall that starting in July through December, depending on how many dependents individuals had, the government was sending out payments,” Doyle said. “That was actually an advance that has to now be recognized on your taxes.”

Doyle said if you only get a small tax refund each year, that is actually a good thing.

“Because really what you’re doing is you’re giving the government a no interest loan, because that is your money. So, you want to work with your HR department, make sure your withholding is appropriate, so you get the right amount taken out of your paycheck,” Doyle said.

If you are someone that likes seeing a bigger refund at tax time, Doyle said to consider taking more taxes out of your paycheck.

He said if that is the case, there’s a little extra time to pay the debt to Uncle Sam.

“Actually, this year Tax Day is on April 18 instead of April 15 because of the holiday there. So, you can wait right until April 18. They actually have a way that rather than even mailing that check, it can come right out of your account electronically on that date. So, there’s no reason to give it any earlier,” Doyle said.

