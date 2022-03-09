Quiet weather continues Wednesday, snow chances decreasing Friday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our quiet stretch of weather continues today with temperatures seasonable for early-mid March. A cold front passing through brings clouds to the area this morning, but more sunshine is expected to break back out in the afternoon. The snow chances we’ve had for Friday continue to trend downwards as we’re continuing to see the ingredients favorable for it moving towards the Appalachians.

Today

Out the door this morning our weather is quiet with partly cloudy skies, but clouds are building in. Temperatures are hovering in the middle 20s north and upper 20s south. The aforementioned cold front will bring clouds to the area this morning but we should steer clear of any wet weather. The early passage of the front will still allow our high temperatures by this afternoon to reach up to the lower 40s for many, though up north readings will be cooler in the 30s. The breeze will pick up today behind the cold front, though, with a west southwest wind between 5 and 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. It won’t be as breezy as the past weekend, though!

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

Even though dry weather is expected for the majority of the area, a flurry or two is going to be possible near the Houghton Lake area, although that chance is also on the lower-end.

Tonight

The mostly clear skies from the evening will be shorter-lived as clouds increase through the overnight hours. We should still manage dry weather tonight, though. Lows will be cooler, settling into the lower 20s with teens up north. The breeze from the daytime will slow back down to around 5 to 10 mph out of the west northwest.

Lows Wednesday Night (WNEM)

Thursday & Friday

Thursday sees a dry day with mostly cloudy skies the common theme. There could be a few peeks of sunshine at times, but overall expect to see more clouds than sun. Friday’s snow chances continue to dwindle, but there could be some snow onset very late in the evening on Thursday, well after dark.

On Friday, the main ingredients for any snow continue to shift farther southeast from our area. Overall, this is looking to be a low-impact snow; and at this point, that’s if we even see anything. Scattered lake-effect snow showers will continue into Saturday, though, given the northwesterly wind flow expected.

Snow Chance Friday (WNEM)

Temperatures will surely be cooler for the second half of the week as highs will only manage the middle 30s both Thursday and Friday. Highs also fall back to the middle 20s on Saturday before a rebound into the 40s on Sunday.

Temperature Trend (WNEM)

