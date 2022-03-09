Supercross rider prepares for Detroit event

UBLY, Mich. (WNEM) - If you got the need for speed and love to hear the roar, then this weekend’s Monster Energy Supercross event at Ford Field is for you.

The best in the sport will be battling each other on the dirt track. One of the riders going for the title is Ubly’s Marshall Weltin.

“Ya it usually references as U-bly,” Weltin said. “You kind of have to get that out of the way quick and give a description of how small it is. But it is really a thriving town for the size of it. There are a lot of really successful business people from Ubly and just great people in general.”

The 26-year-old dressed in white with the blue bike has raced all over the world. In 2019, he was crowned the Canadian MX National Champion and has been a strong racer on the European circuit.

But it was around 2019 when Weltin’s injuries started to mount it forced him to take a few seasons off, but it appears that his time away along with full-time training has paid off with a couple of top 20 finishes.

He thanks his upbringing for that.

“I come from really hard-working background,” Weltin said. “My dad is very disciplined and hard-working so I try to carry that over into everything that I do. That’s how I was brought up and I feel like that’s the mindset in them too is that, always, you have to work for what you want so it’s cool.”

What else is cool is this weekend he gets to race in front of family and friends.

“It really means a lot,” Weltin said. “I have a lot of family and friends coming. It’s kind of like it gives me chills sometimes thinking about people actually are there to support me and I don’t really think about it that often but it is a cool opportunity. For me, I’m glad I’m healthy and I’m excited to come in this weekend and have a good support system.”

