Allegiant starts nonstop flights from Flint to Boston, Jacksonville

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Allegiant is offering new flights from Bishop International Airport to Boston, Massachusetts as well as Jacksonville, Florida starting this week.

To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new routes for as low as $33.

“Now that base operations have begun in Flint, we’re able to offer travelers even more vacation destinations,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and planning. “Boston and Jacksonville are two extremely popular cities with rich history and vibrant culture. We know travelers will enjoy our brand of service - nonstop flights without the hassle of layovers or connections.”

Flights from Bishop to the Boston Logan International Airport started on Thursday, March 10 and flights to Jacksonville International Airport begin on Friday, March 11.

The new flights will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and fares can be found on Allegiant’s website.

