Bay Valley Resort and Conference Center temporarily closed

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - The popular Bay Valley Resort and Conference center has closed its doors and there is no word on when it will re-open.

A sign on the door says it will be closed until further notice, for renovations.

The resort closed this past Sunday. The note also apologizes to those who have future events scheduled at the resort. It says they are sorry for the inconvenience.

TV5 reached out to Bay Valley’s general manager to find out how long they expect to be closed, but so far, we’ve had no response.

