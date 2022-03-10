Advertisement

Coast Guard: 2 rescued after trying to collect items lost in previous rescue

2 men rescued over the weekend were rescued against by the Coast Guard.
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ESSEXVILLE, Mich. (WNEM)- Two men were rescued by the Coast Guard out of Essexville Wednesday after trying to collect items they lost this past weekend after having to be rescued.

Three men were saved by the Coast Guard this past weekend in the Saginaw Bay. Two of the three went out to collect lost items when their boat started to sink.

They were hanging on to a piece of ice for about 50 minutes, according to the Coast Guard.

Both men are being treated at a local hospital for mild to moderate hypothermia.

The Coast Guard said these men were still alive because they were wearing full body ice fishing suits. If you are trying to collect something lost in the ice or water, the Coast Guard wants residents to always call a salvage company to help.

