Cooler weather Thursday & Friday, light snowfall tonight & Friday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a milder stretch of March weather in Mid-Michigan we cool back down for the last two days of the workweek. We’re also able to iron out our upcoming snowfall a little more as we come closer to the event. This is not expected to be a major snowfall, it’s just the timing of it during the Friday morning commute that has our eye.

Today

This morning temperatures are comparable to Wednesday morning, if not only a couple of degrees cooler. Our Wednesday breeze relaxed and we’re back to a light wind around the area. Overall, grab the same jacket you had yesterday morning as you’re heading out to work or school! Conditions are dry with partly cloudy skies this morning, but clouds are continuing to build in from the southwest out ahead of the system we’re watching. Snow from that is already ongoing in the Great Plains.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy for today, although there will be a few peeks of sun here and there during the morning. By sunset, skies are expected to be overcast. Highs today will be cooler than what we’ve been used to the last couple of days, only reaching up to the lower and possibly middle 30s by the afternoon. The wind will be lighter today, only out of the northwest between 5 and 10 mph.

Highs Thursday (WNEM)

Tonight

Dry weather begins the overnight period, but the aforementioned snowfall looks to pick up near the midnight hour. Snowfall is expected to be light, and there may be some initial melting at the onset due to elevated ground temperatures from this week, but falling temperatures overnight will start to allow the snow to stick. Flint, Owosso, Durand, Grand Blanc, and Lapeer will be the first to see that snow tonight as it moves in from the southwest. It will blossom up into the Tri-Cities and into the Thumb through the remainder of the overnight.

Snow Begins Thursday Night (WNEM)

Lows tonight will be a touch cooler than this previous night, settling down to just above 20 degrees, while teens will reside up north. The wind will be out of the north between 5 and 10 mph.

Lows Thursday Night (WNEM)

Friday

For the morning drive expect some ongoing light snowfall from the Tri-Cities and south, but where roads are treated travel conditions are expected to be fair. That snow will be mainly focused on the morning hours, by the afternoon conditions dry out but the clouds remain.

Snow Showers Friday Morning (WNEM)

We’re also watching for a cold front to swing through the area near sundown on Friday which could deliver one last short-lived window of light snow. Overall, periods of snow showers are expected on Friday.

Snow Showers Friday Evening (WNEM)

Accumulations will stay low with this event, most locations only seeing up to 1″. Our southern communities, specifically Flint, see the potential for some sporadic heavier bursts of snow, but will also see snow more consistently through this entire event. There, accumulations will come in to the 1″-2″ range, although the lower end of that range is looking more likely.

Snowfall Potential Friday (WNEM)

Highs Friday stay cooler just like Thursday, only reaching the lower to middle 30s with a northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.