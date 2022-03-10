Flint man convicted of stabbing roommate to death after argument

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - A jury found a man guilty of murder in the stabbing death of his roommate that happened in Flint in 2020.

Terry James Robinson, 55, was convicted of one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his 60-year-old roommate, Alphonso Taylor, who was stabbed several times with a knife, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

According to testimony at the trial, Robinson and Taylor were arguing in their home on Russell Avenue when Robinson pulled a knife from his pocket and started stabbing Taylor in his left arm and on his right side.

Robinson then fled the home and Taylor’s girlfriend, who witnessed the incident, ran down the street to another house where 911 was called, the prosecutor’s office said.

Authorities arrived at the scene shortly thereafter and found Taylor laying on his back on the front porch. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Police found Robinson talking on his phone on a street corner nearby, and he was arrested without incident.

“This was a senseless tragedy in our community where deadly violence was used to settle a verbal argument and Mr. Robinson is being held accountable for his actions under the law,” Leyton said.

Robinson will be sentenced to life in prison without parole on April 1.

