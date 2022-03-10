Flint police starting initiatives to keep city safe this spring, summer

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- The changing of seasons is bringing a change to one local police force.

The Flint Police Department is starting new initiatives to keep the city safe.

These initiatives normally begin in the summer, but the department is starting now.

The Flint Police Department is cracking down on people who congregate in parking lots and businesses after hours.

“We’re going to see a change. We’re going to see a larger presence, police presence in these areas, and we think that the presence alone will have some positive impact,” said Detective Sgt. Tyrone Booth.

Booth said their special enforcement initiatives usually start in the summer, but not this year.

“We’re starting to see certain trends occur right now so we’re starting to enforce it earlier. And we do believe that starting it now will have a greater impact or positive impact by the time we reach July and August of this year,” Booth said.

Booth said the special enforcement initiatives are being conducted to deal with a variety of criminal incidents the department worked on last summer.

Booth said Flint police has already received numerous complaints about cars congregating in parking lots and businesses that are closed. He specifically mentioned the area of Clio Road and Pasadena avenue.

Booth is quick to point out the police presence will be seen throughout the vehicle city.

“We’re looking at any time after midnight. The larger crowds come in, believe it or not, by 2 a.m., and they’ll sit in place in parking lots that are closed from 2 a.m. to 4 and sometimes 6 o’clock in the morning,” Booth said.

Booth said he has heard from businesses that don’t want vehicles in their parking lot when they’re closed.

He said many times, people leave behind trash and damage buildings. They often have illegal weapons or participate in other illegal activity.

That is why police are doing what they can to prevent crime before it starts.

“If we stop it there, we think that we’ll have a more positive impact on violent crime. And that’s our hope,” Booth said.

