Liberty Bridge in Bay City closed until late June, early July

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Liberty Bridge closure in Bay City has been extended into the summer after an inspection and assessment by a structural engineering firm.

The bridge was closed on Feb. 22 when a significant pothole developed on the bridge, according to Bay City Bridge Partners (BCBP).

“The pothole that caused the closure is a serious one, a significant safety hazard that continues to worsen,” said Kevin Bischel, BCBP project director.

Recent soaking rains followed by freeze and thaw cycles are causing the concrete to deteriorate, as explained by Bischel. Inspectors also found these conditions are causing similar deterioration concerns with several joints on the north side of the bridge deck.

In December, BCBP switched traffic to two lanes on the bridge’s north side and started removing and replacing the pavement on the south lanes. Work was staged this way with the intent of keeping the bridge open to traffic during construction, BCBP said.

“That is still our intent, however, due to the severity of the concrete deterioration at several locations, it is not feasible to reopen the bridge until the southern lanes have been rebuilt,” Bischel said.

Traffic lanes are expected to reopen in late June or early July. BCBP plans to route traffic onto the south side while working on the north side.

“This is a difficult message to communicate to Bay City,” Bischel admits. “Our mission from the start has been and continues to be creating safe and reliable bridges for Bay City. Our goal remains keeping the bridges open to traffic as much as possible during construction to minimize the impact on residents and surrounding businesses. We are disappointed that the weather has caused this unfortunate inconvenience on this phase of the project, but we are taking action to keep our neighbors safe. We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding while we navigate this new development together.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.