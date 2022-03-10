Michigan Senate passes ‘Greta Van Fleet Week’

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Senate is honoring a Frankenmuth band with “Greta Van Fleet Week.”

The resolution acknowledges the contributions of Greta Van Fleet, a band that has seen international success, to the music industry.

“Our family literally watched these kids grow up in Frankenmuth,” State Senator Ken Horn, R-Frankenmuth, said. “People should know that their accomplishments haven’t gone to their heads. They are humble, remain true to who they are, and are the same great young men today that they were before they earned this global success. Michigan wishes them the best as they continue to tour and bring their music to the world.”

Horn introduced Senate Resolution 116 on Thursday, which was passed by the Senate. The resolution commemorates Greta Van Fleet Week across the state and acknowledges the hard work, perseverance and dedication of the Frankenmuth rock band.

The band consists of brothers Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka, and Sam Kiszka, along with Danny Wagner.

Greta Van Fleet is playing in five cities across Michigan as part of their upcoming U.S. tour, which includes performances in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Ypsilanti, Flint, and Saginaw.

Greta Van Fleet Week runs from March 10 through March 17.

