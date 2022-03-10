More than $9M in funding going to community projects across mid-Michigan

Mich. (WNEM)- More than $9 million in federal funding is going to community projects across mid-Michigan.

The legislation includes 10 community projects helping Bay, Genesee, and Saginaw County residents. There is also increased funding for the Flint Registry and Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, as well as help for Ukraine.

“Democrats and Republicans came together to pass a long-term government funding bill that will help grow our economy and lower costs for mid-Michigan families. I am proud that this legislation includes funding for local economic development projects that will make a real difference in mid-Michigan, growing our economy and strengthening our neighborhoods,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “I am also pleased that this legislation increases funding for the Flint Registry, protecting the Great Lakes and supporting the Ukrainian people. In Washington, I will keep working to bring resources home to mid-Michigan.”

In total, $9,638,000 in funding was secured for the projects.

“This federal funding for local initiatives will support local economic development and job training projects, fund local after school programs, build a grocery store in the north end of Flint, provide affordable housing for low-income families and veterans and clean up blighted properties in the community,” Kildee’s office said.

The funding also provides $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, and $348 million for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative. In addition, it includes $13.6 billion to support Ukraine.

The 10 mid-Michigan projects include:

$520,000 will go to the Saginaw-Shiawassee Habitat for Humanity and the Bay County Habitat for Humanity. The money is going to help with critical home repairs.

$650,000 will go to the North Flint Reinvestment Corporation to renovate a new full-service grocery store.

$1,500,000 is going to the Genesee County Habitat for Humanity to improve homes in the community.

$1,000,000 will go to the Genesee Intermediate School District to start a school nurse training program.

$1,450,000 is going to buy 46 new critical care beds at Hurley Medical Center.

$600,000 will go to Presbyterian Village of Michigan to start a workforce training program.

$650,000 is going to Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village to create a STEM program for students at the village’s north Flint after school center.

$750,000 is going to the Greater Flint Health Coalition to improve mental health crisis prevention.

$1,750,000 is going to the Genesee County Land Bank and the Bay County Land Bank Authority to demolish 65 vacant properties.

$768,000 is going to Genesee County to create the Genesee County Justice Partnership for Reform to help reduce criminal justice costs.

