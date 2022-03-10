Advertisement

Police dog Deebo retires

After more than five years of service, Saginaw Police K9 Officer Deebo served his last day on the job.
By Kendall Keys and James Paxson
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- After more than five years of service, Saginaw Police K9 Officer Deebo served his last day on the job.

In February 2020, Deebo was stabbed in the head by a suspect while on the scene of a hostage situation. He was rushed to a local veterinary hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Prosecutors found the two officers who shot the suspect who stabbed Deebo were justified in their use of deadly force. A month later, Deebo was cleared to return to work.

On Thursday, the Saginaw Police Department celebrated his service with a retirement ceremony.

“This dog has done some great things in his career. Just great things. And I look to our future dogs to do things just as good as Deebo has. Deebo basically a leader to the other dogs to show our other canines how to do it and what to do,” said……

Deebo plans to spend more time with his brother Emmett at home, but he’ll still make appearances at future Saginaw police events.

Thursday also commemorated Deebo’s handler as well. Officer Rob Adams was promoted to sergeant.

“These people aren’t here for me. They’re here for him. Some of the people he’s touched has been great. Some of the people that he’s touched, or bitten, they don’t think so. He’s been very successful,” Adams said.

Saginaw police said his vacancy won’t be open for too long as a new K9 team will soon join the department. The department currently has five K9 officers.

