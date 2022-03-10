Snow moves in late tonight for parts of Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Even with cooler temperatures today, it was another smooth weather day in Mid-Michigan and we managed a bit of sunshine, too.

As we get set for the last day of the traditional workweek, our weather will provide us a small hurdle to get through before we get to the weekend. Our next round of snow, for at least parts of Mid-Michigan, will move in late tonight and possibly bring some slick conditions for the Friday morning drive.

This Evening & Overnight

Early this evening, you have no worries when it comes to snow. Skies are starting to cloud up once again after allowing for some occasional peeks of sun today. Those clouds won’t produce any snow until well after sunset tonight, with an arrival time closer to 10 PM -12 AM in near our southernmost counties (Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer).

Snow Late Evening (WNEM)

The snow coverage will pick up overnight through the morning commute tomorrow, with the best chances for snow around the Tri-Cities area, the Thumb, and areas to the south and east of there, with the most likely area around I-69. Areas north and west of the Tri-Cities are expected to have much lower chances and most likely won’t see the commute impacted tomorrow morning.

Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s this evening, with wind chills dropping into the teens in places. As we go through the rest of the night, expect a steady drop into the teens and low 20s for overnight lows. With lows that cold, snow sticking to the roads is entirely in play.

Friday

Snow Friday AM (WNEM)

Snow will be most likely during the morning in the southeastern half of the viewing area with the chances starting to drop off toward lunchtime into the early evening.

With highs expected to warm up into the lower and middle 30s on Friday, that should help road conditions out and any snow leftover will have a tough time accumulating after that point. Winds on Friday will be around 5 to 15 miles per hour from the west southwest.

After that break during the middle of the day, a cold front moving in from the west will bring some scattered snow showers in from the west, so we’ll have another chance during the evening. However, accumulations with any of these snow showers should be minor.

Snow Accumulation Friday (WNEM)

Total snow accumulations of 1-2″ (isolated 3″) are possible from the Tri-Cities and Thumb southward, with a rapid drop-off to less than 1″ from Midland and Mount Pleasant northward.

Beyond some spotty lake-effect snow, dry conditions should hold late Friday night into Saturday with the passage of that cold front. Overnight lows will be chilly in the single digits to teens.

