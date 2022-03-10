Spring weight restrictions extending to Lower Peninsula Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) and local agencies are enacting additional annual spring restrictions to protect roads.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Monday, March 14, weight restrictions will be imposed on all state trunkline highways from Michigan’s state lines with Indiana and Ohio to the Mackinac Bridge.

State routes typically carry M, I or US designations. All state trunklines in this area will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced.

When roads start to thaw after being frozen all winter, melting snow and ice saturate the softened ground, MDOT said. During the spring thaw, the roadbed is more susceptible to damage due to the moisture trapped beneath the pavement. This also contributes to pothole problems.

In the restricted areas, the following will apply:

- On routes designated as “all-season” (designated in green and gold on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

- On routes designated as “seasonal” (designated in solid or dashed red on the MDOT Truck Operators Map), there will be a posted weight reduction of 25 percent for rigid (concrete) pavements and 35 percent for flexible (asphalt) pavements.

- All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

MDOT determines the beginning of weight restrictions each spring by measuring frost depths along state highways, observing road conditions, and monitoring weather forecasts.

Weight restrictions will remain in effect until the frost line is deep enough to allow moisture to escape and the roadbeds are stable, MDOT stated. County road commissions and city public works determine their own seasonal weight restrictions, which mostly coincide with state highway weight restrictions.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.