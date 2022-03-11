AG: No evidence state health department underreported, misrepresented COVID-19 deaths

Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is sharing more information about the Office of Auditor General’s report about COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities and data followed by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The analysis was gathered by the Heath, Education and Family Services Division within the Department of the Attorney General.

“The characterization by legislators and various media outlets—suggesting that MDHHS intentionally underreported and misrepresented the number of COVID-19 deaths at LTC facilities—is not supported by OAG’s report. OAG’s report acknowledges that, for much of the discrepancy between the MDHHS’s official number of LTC COVID-19 deaths and OAG’s separate count, the discrepancy is based on OAG’s inclusion of LTC facilities that are not included in MDHHS’s count. In addition, OAG’s report does not suggest any malintent by MDHHS... And, OAG’s report does not discuss or address the Governor’s Executive Orders related to LTC facilities during the pandemic,” the report said.

The OAG report appears to be the best attempt at finding the correct number of long-term care COVID-19 deaths, according to analysis done by the department. The office looked at a different population of long-term care facilities and used data of death records instead of the facilities’ self-reporting.

The OAG’s count of COVID-19 deaths in long-term care facilities is different significantly from the MDHHS count, according to the report.

“The analyses are simply distinct methods of trying to reach the same number, albeit of a different set of facilities. Thus, comparing the counts is largely meaningless. Moreover, neither count was generated through malice or ill intent. And, most importantly, neither MDHHS nor OAG suggests that any law has been broken. For these reasons, based on a preliminary review and MDHHS’s ongoing efforts, further investigation by the Department is unwarranted at this time,” the report said.

Residents can read the full memo on the Attorney General’s website.

