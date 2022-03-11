Cold air settles in tonight & Saturday, warmer Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our latest round of snow moved through late Thursday night and this morning, making for another messy morning commute for parts of Mid-Michigan.

While that system has moved out, we still have plenty to talk about for your weekend forecast. That includes a secondary round of snow showers this evening, very cold air for the start of the weekend, and another round of snow early Sunday before we warm back up for the afternoon.

This Evening & Overnight

A cold front to our west will pass through the area tonight, bringing a secondary round of snow showers to the region. While these snow showers aren’t expected to produce a ton of accumulation (generally less than 1″), they could contain some brief bursts that drop visibility and re-coat the roads quickly. If traveling tonight, be aware of this possibility.

After the front crosses the area, most will dry out for the rest of the night. Some spotty lake-effect snow could pass through isolated areas (mainly northwesterly areas like Houghton Lake), but this isn’t expected to be widespread.

Lows Friday Night (WNEM)

Cold air will be the bigger story, with overnight lows bottoming out in the single digits and low teens. Winds around 10 to 15 miles per hour out of the northwest will keep wind chills near and below 0 tonight.

Saturday

Some lake-effect snow showers will remain possible, primarily during the morning hours Saturday, but this is also expected to be more of an isolated to widely scattered coverage of snow showers. Inland locations away from Lake Michigan may have a chance for some early day sun.

Wind Chills Saturday (WNEM)

Mostly cloudy skies should be around most of the day, with a breezy northwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour. This will make highs in the teens and 20s feel more like the single digits or even below zero with wind chills.

Dry weather is expected through Saturday evening and the overnight, with lows expected to fall into the teens again on Saturday night. There may be some clearing Saturday night too.

Sunday

Snow Sunday AM (WNEM)

A clipper system diving in from the northwest on Sunday brings our next round of snow, mostly on Sunday morning. Accumulations with this round of snow are expected to fall below 1″ at this time.

Temperatures in the teens and 20s early in the day should support this snow, but a strong southwesterly wind around 10 to 20 miles per hour with gusts near 30 miles per hour, should bring us into the upper 30s to low 40s for the afternoon. If anything is leftover in the afternoon, some mixing could occur with the leftover showers.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

Some breaks in the clouds are possible as we end the day Sunday, but will fill back in quickly into Monday morning. Overnight lows won’t be quite as cold Sunday night with upper 20s to low 30s for most.

