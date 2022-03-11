Fulton Schools band raising money for new uniforms

MIDDLETON, Mich. (WNEM)- A local high school band is taking a leap of faith to pay for new uniforms.

Fulton Schools placed a $15,000 order for new uniforms earlier this year, but the band still needs thousands of dollars to cover the costs.

“It was a really tough call. I didn’t want to put us in a situation where all of a sudden there’s this massive bill due and we can’t pay it,” Wyman said.

After talking with band boosters and his students, Wyman placed an order in January for 35 new band uniforms priced at $15,000.

“There was going to be a nine percent price increase in February. So, if we didn’t meet a certain date, we would’ve had to raise probably another $1,200,” Wyman said.

Wyman said the band has been fundraising for three years. Efforts that have yielded $10,000.

He has until August to get the remaining $5,000. The band uniforms the school has now are 20 years old, which is double their life expectancy.

“We have a lot of uniforms that have over the years become stained and the stains will no longer come out. The materials, the pants have been hemmed so many times that they have a hard time holding the stitches anymore,” Wyman said.

Wyman has a GoFundMe page with the hope of securing more dollars for the recent purchase. One thing Wyman hasn’t done is approach the school board for funding. He said there is a reason for that.

“If we get close enough to our goal, I would like to go to them and ask. But I also don’t want to put that huge financial burden on my school district when we’re working on curriculum and other things like that,” Wyman said.

He said it would mean a lot to him and his students to have these uniforms next school year.

“We’re really just trying to start something new, and these new uniforms would just give us that perfect reminder of that,” Wyman said.

